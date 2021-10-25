EFCC Drills Ex Senate President Pius Anyim Over Alleged N780m Fraud

Published:

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Sunday October 24, 2021 commenced the interrogation of a former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim in a case of corruption and diversion of public funds.

Anyim who arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Jabi, Abuja at about 3pm, is currently being grilled by a team of operatives.

Though details of the specific allegations against the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, were sketchy as of press time, a source familiar with the case informed that, it is tied to the corruption and money laundering case involving former Aviation Minister and serving senator, Senator Stella Oduah.

Part of the rehabilitation funds to the tune of N780 million were allegedly traced to a company in which Senator Anyim has interest.

When contacted, Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman said he has not been briefed.

Share This