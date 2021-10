Published:

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Command on Friday, October 29, 2021 arrested two self-claimed herbalists, Ajisafe Toheeb and Ogundayo Usman at Soka area of Ibadan over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud.

They were arrested alongside twenty-four others, four of whom claimed to be students of Lead City University.

Twenty two of the suspects have been indicted by the investigation, which is still ongoing.

