EFCC Arraigns Man For Selling Fake Land To Unsuspecting Buyer In Abuja For N30m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, October 18, 2021 arraigned one Alhaji Haruna Husseini before Justice A. S. Adepoju of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Wuse, Abuja, on a two count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretense and breach of trust to the tune of Thirty Million Naira (N30, 000,000).





The defendant falsely presented himself as the owner of a property located at Plot No. 167 Katempe District, Abuja, and fraudulently sold the property to one Vincent Mshelia for Thirty Million Naira.

