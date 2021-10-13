EFCC Arraigns Lawyer For Allegedly Pocketing Client’s N107m In Jos

Published:

The EFCC, Gombe Zonal Command, on Monday, October 11, 2021, arraigned one Gideon Ngwen, a lawyer, before Justice C. L. Dabup of Plateau State High Court, Jos, on a three count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation.

He allegedly converted the judgment debt paid into his account on behalf of his clients, about 100 staff of Plateau State Radio Television Corporation (PRTVC) whose employment was unlawfully terminated by the Plateau State Government, to personal use.

