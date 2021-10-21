EFCC Arraigns Crime Alert Boss For Alleged N35m Fraud

Published:

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, October 18, 2021, arraigned one Olaniyan Gbenga Amos ( aka Crime Alert ) and his company, Detorrid Heritage Investment Limited before Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State on a 35 -count charge bordering on conspiracy, operating business of other financial institutions and obtaining money under false pretense to the tune of N35, 000,000.00(Thirty-Five Million Naira).

The defendant was arrested following petitions by victims, alleging that Amos through his company, Detorrid Heritage Investment Nigeria Limited (DHIL) popularly known as Crime Alert Security Network Investment, induced them to invest in a network scheme which offered a monthly 30% returns on investment.

