GOVERNOR UMAHI HOSTS NUC AND CATHOLIC BISHOPS CONFERENCE OF NIGERIA IN AFRICA'S BIGGEST EXECUTIVE COUNCIL CHAMBERS, ABAKALIKI, LOUDS THEIR PARTNERSHIP IN HIS VISION TO MAKE KING DAVID UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AFRICA'S GREATEST HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCE INSTITUTION.

