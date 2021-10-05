DSS Officer Killed In Owerri

Published:

An operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been murdered in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

The incident came less than 48 hours after the office of the agency was razed in Nnewi, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the officer, identified as Prince Nwachinaemere Ezemuonye Ozuzu, from Umuoyo, Irete in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State was shot dead on Owerri Onitsha Road.

The officer was said to have been deployed for an official duty in Anambra few hours after the burning of DSS office in Nnewi.

He was said to have been killed while returning to his station.

Details of what actually happened are still sketchy as another account said that he was killed in an accidental discharge.

The bullet mistakenly fired by one of his colleagues was said to have hit him.

One of his cousins, Deacon Daniel Opara, who confirmed the incident, described it as unfortunate.

He said, “We are yet to get the details of what actually happened as it was alleged that he was killed from an accidental discharge from the gun of a Police Officer attached to his colleagues with whom he was on a Joint Task Force on an assignment to Anambra State.

“The family is suspecting a foul play as he was said to have been recently promoted.

“He joined the service about four to five years ago and was married with four children.”

Police Spokesman, CSP MikeAbattam, could not be reached as his phone rang out severally.

