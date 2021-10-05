DJ Switch To Speak At U.S. Conference Ahead Of Lekki Shooting One Year Anniversary

Published:

Popular Nigerian disc jockey and activist, DJ Switch will speak at the 2021 Oslo Freedom Forum in Miami, USA.

The celebrity DJ made this known in a post on Twitter on Sunday night as she shared a video clip from the #EndSARS protest.

The conference themed ‘Truth Ignited’, is billed to hold today, Monday at the New World Center in Miami, Florida.

This comes few weeks to the one year anniversary of the shooting of Nigerian protesters at the Lekki toll gate by military officers, on October 20, dubbed ”Lekki Shooting”.

The US event promises to celebrate stories that spark action globally in service of the truth.

DJ Switch wrote; ”I’ll be speaking @ the OSLO freedom Forum 2mr in Miami @HRF October is 4 every Nigerian youth & nt a false celebration of @MBuhari ‘s lies which he’s been telling around d world. True independence is free 4m borrow borrow, free 4m death of our brothers & sisters, free 4m poverty”





