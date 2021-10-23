Dino Melaye Did Not Graduate With First Class In Law

Published:

Former Kogi West Senator in the eighth National Assembly, Dino Melaye, graduated with Second Class Lower Division and grappled with several “carry-overs” while studying Law at the Baze University in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, SaharaReporters has learnt.





Acarry-over is a common tertiary institution slang used in Nigeria for students who have to repeat a course after failing it the first time.





SaharaReporters obtained the Baze University convocation booklet which showed, contrary to trending reports that Melaye finished top of his class, that the senator finished with a second class division degree.

Sources told SaharaReporters that Melaye, with Matriculation Number, BU/18B/LAW/3226, also had "carry-overs" during his degree.





Contrary to trending stories that Dino graduated on top of his class with a First Class Degree, he never did and actually had several carry-overs for the period he studied law at Baze. He barely managed to graduate,” one of the sources told SaharaReporters.

Some online reports had claimed that Melaye emerged as the best graduating student of Baze University, Abuja, despite currently staying in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Melaye’s aide, Bode Gbadebo, had posted a picture of him on Facebook, alongside other individuals adorned in an academic dress, with the caption “Senator Dino Melaye graduates from Baze University, emerges best graduating law student.”

Other graduands of the class included Former Aviation Minister Osita Chidoka and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

