Devastated By Loss of Two Kids, Notorious Bandit Leader Surrenders In Niger

Apparently shattered by the loss of two of his sons to the superior power fire of the Joint Security Task Force, a notorious bandit leader in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, Alhaji Namata, has reportedly laid down his arms in exchange for peace.

In addition, and perhaps, out of shame, THISDAY gathered Namata, has immediately relocated to Dandawa village in the Munya Local Government Area of the state with other surviving members of his family





However, in Niger, Namata was said to have turned over a new leaf at weekend in the Iburo community of Shiroro council area of the state, where he had led several of his men to unleash terror on innocent villagers after his two sons and some members of his gang were neutralised by the task force.





Namata, as a result, also gave up two AK 47 rifles to men of the Task force.

According to a report from the area, Namata and his group had been responsible for the several attacks in the area and his turning over a new leaf could bring some respite to the communities that have been under his siege for some time.

Sources, who hinted at his relocation, also added that he was into rearing cattle before going into Banditry.





But members of the Dandawa community have pleaded with the security agencies to place the “repentant bandit” on close watch.

Though some officials of the task force confirmed the development.The Police Public Relations Officer of the Niger State Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, was not available to speak on the matter.

