Declare State Of Emergency In Katsina, Borno ,Kaduna, Zamfara Not Anambra..Ohaneze Tells Buhari

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide says it expects that President Muhammadu Buhari should have declared a state of emergency in Kaduna, Kastina, Borno, Zamfara, or Yobe states before threatening to declare a state of emergency in Anambra.

" We are astounded that APC led Federal Government are tinkering out the scripts for the hijack of the electoral process in Anambra Governorship elections, the threats to announce a State of Emergency in Anambra and replace Governor Willie Obiano with sole Administrator from the North is the gimmicks of Governor Hope Uzodinma led National Electoral Committee on Anambra Guber elections to install an APC Governor by November 6th, 2021 Governorship election in Anambra".





Ndigbo had earlier foresaw these moves to use the instrumentality of the Federal Government to install an APC Governor in Anambra, " our suspicions had been reinforced with the recent Presidential threats to declare a state of emergency in Anambra, as a reaffirmation that the insecurity challenges in the southeast were sponsored and man-made, even the operation Golden Dawn of the Army was a deliberate action and threats from the Presidency are all about politics and Ndi Anambra should resist this devilish plot of importing a sole administrator from the North to impose an APC Governor in Anambra".





This is a wake-up call and a bitter lesson for the southeast Governors to rise and voice out the truth to President Muhammadu Buhari on his deficiencies and flaws in governance and the state of insecurity in the southeast were based on southeast marginalization by his government " a decorated slave fetching firewood for the roasting of another slave should be aware of his own life is not safe", if Governor Willie Obiano is removed under the guise of State of emergency and replace with a Northern Sole administrator, definitely it will spread to other states, Ndigbo denounced the moves by Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Anambra when it helped APC Governors of Kaduna, Kastina, Zamfara, Borno and Yobe to fight insurgents and terrorists, why not help Governor Obiano except there are subtle threats to him to decamp to APC or be replaced by APC Northern Sole Administrator, Ndigbo will resist this onslaught against Anambra people.





