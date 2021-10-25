Cubana Priest Accuses BBnaija Maria Of Snatching Sister's Husband

Published:





Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, the socialite popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has accused former BBNaija housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, of “stealing his sister’s husband”.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Cubana Chief Priest alleged that despite hanging out with his in-law, Maria has been sending death threats to his sister.

The reality star had earlier taken to her Instagram story to flaunt wads of dollars and comment on her shopping spree.

Sharing a video of himself spraying cash on his sister and in-law while they danced, Cubana Chief Priest said, “@grandfish1 @iam_lolofish_27 I get dollars for you, I get pounds for you, there is nothing sweeter than family. Wives stay woke, girls like @mariachikebemjamin are coming for your husbands. She stole my sister’s husband, as if it was not enough, she is sending her threats. That I won’t let it slide, Kelvin I Dey find una come that Dubai. Nothing must happen to my sister.”



To prove that he was being serious about the matter, Cubana Chief Priest shared another video of his in-law, Kelvin, and big brother Naija housemate, Maria hanging out for dinner, and he continued to call them out.



He said, “@mariachikebenjamin how on Earth will you threaten a married woman who has a male and female offspring to leave her husband for you or die? You dey show person husband watch and car to pepper her. Kelvin, I’m so ashamed of you, all of us Dey street, you no carry woman pass anybody but we can never make home miserable for our woman to the point a side chick calls your wife to threaten her life.

“If what you are doing is right, why are you covering your face in shame in this video, my own na make nothing happen to my sister. Okwa mmadu nwe ogodo ewu na ata, if anything happens to my sister 😡 😡😡.”

