Court Warrant To Search Justice Mary Odili’s Residence Surfaces ( See Copies )

The Warrant issued by FCT Magistrate for search on Justice Mary Peter Odili’s residence has emerged.

According to the documents, the warrant was issued on the allegation that illegal activities are suspected to be going on at No 9 Imo Street, Maitama, Abuja.





The Warrant was issued to CSP Anodo F.L and dated 29th Oct.





Meanwhile, Mr. Aliyu Umar Ibrahim had on the 13th of Oct, deposed to an affidavit stating that he observed that some illegal activities are going on in some houses within Abuja and its environs.

