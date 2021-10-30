Child's Bully : Actress Mercy Johnson, Chrisland School Resolve Case

Published:

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has disclosed that she will not withdraw her daughter from Chrisland School at Victoria Garden City in Lagos.



She disclosed this after meeting with the management of the school earlier in the week.

The actress had trended on social media after she accused a teacher at the school of bullying her child.



The school authorities had waded in and called for calm.



Speaking about the incident after the social media crisis, the actress said, “Purity, our daughter, had an encounter with a Teacher whose seemingly inflexible approach got her off-balance.

“We have been able to have a deep, frank conversation with the Chrisland authorities and we have come to a meaningful positive resolution.



“It is our choice to move forward together as crucial partners with valuable, immeasurable roles to play in the development of our children.



“We are pleased with their efforts towards ensuring that all pupils get an all-round balanced and qualitative learning. Chrisland has assured us of their commitment to the bigger picture, which is firmly centered upon being responsive to the fragile emotions of children as well as the valid concerns of parents.”



To those who did not agree with her approach on social media, Mercy Johnson said, “yes, different opinions are welcome.



“After all, in the world and social space such as ours, agreement and disagreements are bound to occur. However, blatant falsehoods and untruthful narratives should be completely eschewed.”

In her own remarks, Managing Director of the Chrisland School Conglomerate, Mrs. Ibironke Olatokunbo Adeyemi, said, “It was our pleasure to host Prince and Mrs Okojie.



“We had a long, frank and fruitful conversation, part of which was our firm reassurance that Chrisland as an institution holds sacrosanct, a zero tolerance for bullying.



“As promised, we also investigated the issue on ground and were able to establish there were rough edges to smoothen up from a clearly avoidable misunderstanding.



“We ironed this out without losing focus on the bigger picture of deepening our children including Purity Okojie, in our institution’s core values which are discipline, integrity, professionalism, love and excellence.



“The cordiality and empathy accorded the Okojies is characteristic of our corporate tradition and cuts across every family that holds us in trust to raise their kids irrespective of race, creed or social standing.”



