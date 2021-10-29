Buhari Presidential Jet Allegedly Develops Fault Midair

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari and his entourage narrowly escaped an alleged plane crash after the presidential Jet marked 5N-FGT they were travelling in developed fault.





It was gathered that the incident occurred when Buhari and his delegation were returning to Nigeria from the United States.





Recall that Buhari and his delegation had on Sunday September 19, 2021, travelled to New York to participate at the 76th United Nations General Assembly.





According to Sahara Reporters, the plane, a Boeing Business Jet (Boeing 737-800), developed a fault while Buhari and his aides were returning to Abuja on Saturday, September 25.





The aircraft reportedly left the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York at 12:08 pm, landed at Sable Island Airport around 5:24 pm and had a 3-hour stopover.





The Nigeria Air Force 1 then departed the airport for Santa Maria, California where it landed around 9:10 pm. From Santa Maria, it flew to Nigeria and landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday, September 26 at 5:01 am.





Sources said the aircraft was subsequently moved to Euro Airport in Germany on September 29 and arrived at 4.15pm after leaving the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 9.48am, with the Nigerian government paying €5,000 (Euros) (N2,385,000 at official rate of N477 to €1) per night as parking fee.





This means by Thursday, October 28, the Muhammadu Buhari-led government has paid €145,000 (N69,165,000) as parking fee for the aircraft.





To avoid backlash, the registration of the 5N-FGT aircraft was done using AMACGND.





“The Presidential Boeing Business Jet registration number 5N-FGT developed a fault during his trip from New York. He travelled to Saudi Arabia with a smaller jet. A Falcon 7X jet with registration number 5N-FGV. No picture of his departure to Saudi Arabia was released to avoid the public knowing about the jet he travelled with,” a presidential source revealed.





“The one that developed fault has been moved to EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg, Germany for repairs since September. It is registered and operated under another name AMACGND. They intentionally hid it and parked it under another name because it cost €5,000 (Euros) for parking per night.”

