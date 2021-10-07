Buhari Hosts Obiano ,Opposes AGF Malami's Comments On State Of Emergency In Anambra

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has disowned the statement by Attorney General Abubakar Malami threatening to declare a state of emergency in Anambra state.





Governor Willie Obiano, said the threat was not Buhari’s idea.





Obiano disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a meeting with Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





He said he reported the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to the President on the matter.





The Governor also described the threat as unfortunate, wondering why he had not contemplated the imposition of emergency rule in northern States during massive killings occasioned by banditry.





“That’s a very unfortunate comment by the Attorney-General. Malami.





“Very unfortunate. I also reported that to the President and this is not in the books of the President because he knows that Anambra has been the safest state in Nigeria for seven years plus,” he said.





He said he would call the Attorney General to express his mind to him over the suggestion, insisting apart from the recent security crisis, Amambra had been the most peaceful State in the south east.

