The President made this known at the opening of a two-day Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat organized by the Office of the SGF to assess progress made towards the achievement of the nine key priorities of his administration today in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N13.3billion for the take-off of the Community Policing Initiative across the country, the approval is part of measures to consolidate efforts aimed at enhancing security nationwide.

