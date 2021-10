Published:

A new chairman has been elected for the Broadcasting organisations of Nigeria BON. He is Mr John Ugbe of Multi choice Nigeria.

He defeated the former vice chairman , Mr Godfrey Ohuabunwa of Multi Mesh media group by 63 votes to 32 in the election conducted this evening in Kano as part of activities marking the AGM of BON

The Director General, Federal Radio corporation of Nigeria, Mallam Mansur Liman was elected unopposed as vice chairman.

