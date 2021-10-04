Breaking : WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Restored After Network Collapse

Published:

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for several hours today with thousands of users reporting a major outage.

The three social media giants are all experiencing problems in a global outage, according to DownDetector.

Social media users who tried to access Facebook received a message which read: "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and will fix it as soon as we can."





WhatsApp and Instagram users also reported problems with the messaging and photo sharing apps.

More than 20,000 WhatsApp users reported issues using the global instant messaging service from about 4pm UK time.

In a statement on Twitter, Facebook said: "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products.

"We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

