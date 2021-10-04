Breaking : Unknown Gunmen Burn Down Another FRSC Office In Anambra State

Published:

Barely few hours after unknown gunmen attacked the FRSC Unit Command at Nnewi, another Unit of the Agency has been attacked again.

Report reaching CKN News have it that unknown arsonists and gunmen at about 2am on Monday attacked the Oraiffite Command of the FRSC and burnt down the buildings

A reliable source who spoke to CKN News on condition of anonymity said the gunmen invaded the compound shooting sporadically and went ahead to set the buildings and vehicles ablaze.

CKN News could not confirm at the time of going to press if any of the officers of the agency were wounded.

The FRSC have not formally issued a statement on the incident

It will be recalled that some unknown gunmen stormed the FRSC, DSS offices on Sunday at Nnewi burning down their offices

They also invaded the country home of an APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe in the commercial city

Share This