Breaking : Popular Sports Journalist Ben Alaiya Is Dead

Published:

Former Super Eagles media officer, Benjamin Alaiya is dead

Alaiya held the position between 2011 and 2015 before he was replaced by Toyin Ibitoye.





A statement on the Instagram handle of the Super Eagles on Wednesday reads, “We are sad to announce the sudden passing of our former Media Officer, Mr Benjamin Alaiya. May his soul Rest In Peace and our thoughts are with his family.”

Born in Ososo, Edo State on December 9, 1968, Ben Alaiya was a graduate of English Language from the prestigeous University of Lagos, and also earned a postgraduate diploma in Mass Communication from the Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ)

