Popular Nollywood actor Chinwetalu Agu has been arrested by men of the Nigerian Army

The actor was arrested in Onitsha for wearing Biafran flag regalia.

CKN News could not ascertain if the regalia was for a movie shoot or not

But CKN News gathered that the President of Actors Guild of Nigeria Emeka Rollas is currently on the matter now . Mr Agu has been moved from 302 Onitsha CANTONMENT to 82 DIV ENUGU

