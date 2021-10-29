Breaking :PDP Floors Uche Secondus ,As Court Of Appeal Approves National Convention

Published:

An Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, has dismissed the suit filed by Uche Secondus to challenge the forthcoming convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Secondus, in an appeal marked CA/PH/ 339, had asked the court to restrain PDP from conducting its national convention slated for October 30 and 31, 2021.The embattled former chairman was edged out following his feud with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.Secondus had through his Lawyer, Tayo Oyetubo, prayed the court to suspend the convention and grant him the right to preside over the exercise.But on Friday, the court set aside Secondus appeal.All the three judges led by Justice Haruna Tsammani affirmed the ruling without any dissenting voice.

