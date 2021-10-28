Breaking :Nov 5-10: We Ordered Sit-at-Home Not Anambra Election Boycott.. IPOB

Published:

“The global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great and indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU wishes to clarify that contrary to speculations and blackmail, IPOB has never made any official statement or called for the boycott of Anambra State gubernatorial election coming on 6th of November 2021. It will therefore be wrong for people to speculate or peddle falsehood against us when there is no basis for such.





“For the sake of clarity, what we said was that the entire Biafra land would be locked down from November 5 to November 10, 2021 if by November 4 the federal government fails to release our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally. Our position has nothing to do with Anambra election. All we need is the release of our Leader who committed no crime to be held perpetually in custody. We have gathered through intelligence the plot by Nigeria Government to keep our leader in detention perpetually through court adjournments.





“Politicians must leave IPOB out of their predicaments. They should stop dragging IPOB into their election. We knew their evil plans when they were killing their fellow politicians and blaming it on IPOB. They should leave us alone.





“We urge media houses to be objective in their reportage and cross check their facts. IPOB has never at any time called for boycott of Anambra election. Media houses should stop publishing lies against us.”

Share This