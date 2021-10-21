Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu Finally Brought To Court ( Pictures)

Published:

The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra on Thursday arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja amidst tight security.





He was brought to the Court on a black Sports Utility Vehicles at about 8am, although sitting had yet to commence as of the time of this report.









Journalists, lawyers and staff of the FHC were barred from entering the Court premises.





From Transcorp Hilton through the Ministry of Justice and Abia House, security was beefed up with the presence of a combined team of Police, Army, Department of State Services operatives estimated to be over 3,000.

Share This