Published:

The country home of APC Chieftain and member of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu's cabinet Joe Igbokwe has been burnt down by unknown gunmen.

CKN NEWS learnt that the house located at his hometown in Nnewi was razed on Sunday

No life was lost in the incident .

This was how Mr Igbokwe announced the incident on his social media handle

"Here it is. My Home in Nnewi has been sacrificed. No life was lost .To God be the glory."

Pictures









Share This