Breaking: IGP Orders Deployment Of 34,587 Police Personnel, 3 Police Helicopters, Others To Anambra State

Published:

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered the mobilization and deployment of a total of Thirty-Four Thousand, Five Hundred and Eighty-Seven (34,587) police personnel, three (3) Police Helicopters, technical capabilities of the Police Airwing, the Force Marine and the Force Animal Branch, and other operational assets for the Anambra State Gubernatorial Elections slated for 6thNovember, 2021.

The IGP made this known today, 14th October, 2021 at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, during the 2nd Strategic Police Managers Conference for Senior Police Officers from the rank of Commissioner of Police and above.

The IGP noted that the Force has conducted an Election Security Threat Analysis as part of preparations for the Elections and also developed a Strategic Election Security Operational plan to stabilize the prevailing security situation in Anambra State. These actions are aimed at creating a conducive and enabling environment that will guarantee the peaceful conduct of the elections.

The IGP further noted that the 34,587 personnel, comprising conventional police officers, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces personnel, Explosives Ordinance Unit (EOD), Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), INTERPOL, Special Protection Unit (SPU) as well as Police Medical Teams, will be on ground to guarantee a hitch-free election. In addition, three (3) Police helicopters will be deployed for aerial surveillance amongst other unique operational capabilities.

The IGP has equally charged the Commissioners of Police in the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation and the FCT as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police to return to their Commands and strengthen the security architecture therein especially as the year gradually winds down and the Yuletide season draws closer.

He also directed the Strategic Commanders to evolve proactive anti-crime approaches to enable the Force stay ahead against any anticipated security threats to the lives and property of the citizenry.

The IGP called on citizens to continue to support the Police in their various localities, noting that a robust police operational asset would be delivered soon which will no doubt re-energize policing operations toward improving public safety and security in the country.

He assured the nation that the various policing reforms being vigorously pursued by the Force leadership will avail citizens with a more professional, effective, proactive and accountable Police Force.

Share This