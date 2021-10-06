Breaking : Fire Guts Abuja Federal Secretariat ( Pictures)

Published:

A section of the Federal Secretariat building in Abuja was today gutted by fire.

The complex houses major government offices in in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

According to report no fewer than 20 cars were affected by the fire incident.

Men of the FCT Fire Service were still battling to put out the fire as at the time of this report .

No one could authoritatively give confirm how the fire started

In January this year, no fewer than 100 shops were razed in a fire incident at one of Abuja’s largest furniture markets situated in Kugbo.

The fire destroyed furniture items, materials and machines estimated at millions of naira.

Pictures









Share This