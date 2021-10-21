Breaking :Ezeife , Others Locked Out As Nnamdi Kanu's Trial Resumes In Abuja ( Video )

Published:

Security is very tight at the Court premises venue of the trial of the leader of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu resumes this morning

Many people including lawyers, journalists and eminent Nigerians were prevented by security agents from accessing the Court

One of those who was prevented from entering court is elder statesman and former Governor of Anambra Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

He was seen sitting in the scorching sun outside the court premises.

Nnamdi Kanu has not been brought to court as at the time of filing this report

Video









