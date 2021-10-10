Breaking: Chris Isiguzo Reelected NUJ National President

Published:

Comrade Christopher Isiguzo was today reelected as the National President of Nigerian Union of Journalists.

The election which took place in Umuahia, Abia State Capital also witnessed the election of other National officers

This was the Appreciation message issued by the President after the election

"To God be the Glory

To simply say THANK YOU may not properly capture how I feel about the confidence Nigerian Journalists once more reposed in me by overwhelmingly re-electing me as the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.

It didn’t come easy anyway but God showed Himself.

I deliberately delayed this appreciation to ensure that the over 1000 journalists that attended the 7th Triennial Delegates Conference in Umuahia, Abia State arrived home safely.

Having finally confirmed that our colleagues have all arrived home, I wish to therefore express my profound appreciation to God Almighty for the success of the conference.

Contrary to pre-conference tension clearly orchestrated by naysayers that Abia was not the most ideal state to host the conference in view of the security situation, the state proved its mettle as THE SAFEST STATE in the country at the moment as there was not a single security breach. To God be the Glory.

We also thank God for ensuring the vacation of an ex-parte order from the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Ibadan Division which nearly marred the entire exercise.

At this point, I want to thank my most cherished colleagues for shrugging off the intents of naysayers to attend the conference in huge numbers. We remain grateful. Be assured that your sacrifices shall not be in vain as we shall ensure that you will not be disappointed.

To our opponents, I want to appeal to you all that we must sheath our swords in the overall interest of our great Union. I hereby extend my hands of fellowship to you all and plead that we all team up to work for the common good of the Union we love. For me, there is no victor and there’s no vanquished. All of us are winners.

I want to also thank the Abia State Government especially my beloved Governor, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu for hosting the conference. Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu was exceptional. The Chairman of the occasion, Ochiagha Reagan Ufomba, Keynote Speaker, Emma Agu, Eze Ogbonnaya, Past Presidents, Chief George Izobo, Mr. Bonnie Iwuoha and Mr. Lanre Ogundipe, National Secretary, Mr. Shuaibu Usman Leman, Local Organising Committee led by Ezeogo Boniface Okoro, Abia Council led by Victor Ndukwe, we are grateful. Not also forgetting the Electoral Committee led by Garba Muhammad for conducting the best election ever.

To our Campaign Council led by our Commander in whom we are very well pleased, Amos Dunia, our Secretary, Bimbo Oyetunde, Adviser, Wilson Bako, Amaka Agbo, Ismaila Favu, Solomon, Godwin, Zonal Coordinators, Adeiza Momoh-Jimoh, Nancy Orshi Nguveren, Adeleye Ajayi, Ademola Babalola, Tony Nwizi, Abbas Ibrahim, NAWOJIANS, we are grateful.

On behalf of the newly elected CWC members especially our Deputy President, Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, National Treasurer, Dele Atunbi, Financial Secretary, Samuel Dada, Internal Auditor, Ladi Emmanuel, I say Thank You.





Chris Isiguzo

President

Share This