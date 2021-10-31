Breaking : Channels TV , Raypower FM Win NMMA Best TV, Radio Stations Of The Year

Published:

Channels TV and Raypower FM have won this year's prizes for the Best Television and Radio Station at the Nigeria Media Merit Award held in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital

The award for Best TV Station, which recognises media excellence in the country, is one of the numerous recognitions Channels Television has received in Nigeria and globally for its programming, with an audience of over 20 million people within and outside the country.

Prior to the award bagged on Saturday, Channels Television last won the Best Station of the Year for 2018.

This is in addition to claiming the prize in 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017.

Ahead of the four-day ceremony which started on Thursday, organisers had said a total of 1,050 entries from 731 journalists across the country were received for various categories, including print and broadcast.

The number of entries received for the year 2021, according to them, is one of the highest figures ever since the inauguration of the award in the early 90s.

At the 29th edition of the Award programme, awardees were recognised for their work in 2020 following an assessment by the Panel of Assessors (POA) of NMMA.

“The exercise lasted for about six weeks from mid-June to the end of July 2021,” said a statement released in early October.









“Notwithstanding the effects of the pandemic in the year 2020, a record-breaking 1,050 entries from 731 entrants were received from across the nation, making it one of the largest number of entries received since inception of the NMMA in 1991/92.”

Share This