Veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu has been released by the Department of State Services in Abuja.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria secured the release of the actor, who was arrested in Onitsha over 'Biafran' outfit.

On hand to recieve him was the Guild's PRO Monalisa Chinda and another member of the Guild

He was arrested by soldiers last week for wearing Biafran costume

