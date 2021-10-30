Body Of Murdered Customs Officer Recovered In Ogun River

Published:

There was pandemonium in the early hours of Friday as body of missing Customs officer declared missing by the service has been found floating in Ipaja River, Yewa South local government.





The officers who was kidnapped by dare devil smugglers operating in Ogun- state were both found dead in Fagbohun Village.





The recent killing which made it third officers killed by smugglers in Ogun State in the last three weeks sparked controversy as villagers abscond from the Village over fear of reprisal

In a chat the acting customs area controller, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Ag. Compt. Hussein Ejibunu said the officers were killed in cold blood and the service will resist further maiming of his officers.





Giving details, the Customs CAC said a Customs officer was matcheted to death at Ado-Odo after intercepting 45 bags of rice being smuggled into the country.

Explaining further, the Customs boss stated that the





Intercepted Bags Of Smuggled Foreign Parboiled Rice

two officers were firstly declared missing after being ambushed on 26th of October by smugglers over interception of foreign parboiled rice and were latter found dead on 27th and 29th October, 2021.





The Customs boss who expressed sadness over the death of his Officers, however, said enough of killing of his officers who are enforcing federal government’s policy.





He said, “On October 15th, at Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway, 24 vehicles of bags of rice was intercepted and my officers was shot at and two of them sustained injury. However, on 26th of October, at Oke-Odan in Ogun State, specifically fagbohun Village, officers were ambushed and two were declared missing.





“However, one of the missing officers was found dead between Tuesday evening to Wednesday night and his rifle found very near to him but, as I speak to you, the other officer has been found dead floating at Ipaja River, in Fagbohun Yewa South with his rifle missing.”

Ejibunu who said the corpse of the second officer has been evacuated to a morgue in Ilaro said he won’t condone killing of his officers anymore.

He said the maimed officers are fathers, bread winners as well as hope of some people should not be cut short in their prime.





“The unprovoked attack against our officers is becoming too much for me to bear and I it was the other way round, everyone will speak but now, now no one is talking since they are Customs officers but, this isn’t going to be business as usual.

“The gallant officers paid the supreme price and our people in higher authority especially the National Assembly should take note of this because no life is more scared than the other,” he said.

The border of Ogun State remained under locks and keys and smuggling is not what to bequeath to any generation becausmugglung is alien to our constitution,” he said.









