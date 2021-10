Published:

An unidentified ritualist has been arrested in Oyo State for beheading a young lady for money rituals.

The man was apprehended by a combined team of vigilante group and police after he committed the act.





The dismembered body of the lady was recovered from him.

He has severed the head, removed the private part, breast and other organs of the yet to be identified lady

He is currently being drilled by

the Police at an undisclosed location in the State .

Share This