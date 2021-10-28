"Biafran National Guard " Threatens To Disrupt Anambra Election, Allegedly Engages Soldiers In A Duel ( Videos)

Published:

A self acclaimed group that goes by the Biafran National Guard has been seen in trending videos threatening to disrupt the forthcoming Anambra State Gubernatorial election scheduled for November 6th 2021





The group led by a self styled "Gen Innocent Orji" stormed a petrol station where they forcefully fuelled about ten vehicles without paying a dime.

They went ahead to remove some items from the Station's supermarket

The group were also seen in another video where they allegedly claimed to be engaging some soldiers in a shooting duel.

It could not be ascertained if those they allegedly engaged in the shootout were soldiers as claimed

It will be recalled that IPOB has threatened to disrupt the election and has also declared a one week sit at home to coincide with the election

It could not be ascertained if this group is part of IPOB or an entirely different group

Security agents have not reacted to the videos





Videos





