Controversy Rages As BBnaija Housemate "CROSS" Exposes Private Part On Social Media ( Video Snap)

Published:

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross, has mistakenly shared his nude video on Snapchat.

The video Cross shared, which came into the social media space in Wednesday, was with the caption: “Shower Time.”

Also, his tattoos and penis were all in full display.

The video has however been deleted as at press time.





It was not clear if it was really an accident or part of a ploy by Cross to trend on social media.





This comes days after the sex video of singer Tiwa Savage hit the social media.

The video and its accompanying stories, have garnered top mentions in the media.

Cross was one of the controversial, interesting and wild housemates from the Season 6 reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with TVC Entertainment, the reality TV star revealed that it was a simple mistake.

Cross said: “It was a simple mistake it wasn’t a big deal, it was a mistake.

“Like I said earlier, I’m not really back with my phone so once in a while, I get to use it.

“So I didn’t know that Snapchat has changed a lot of its features,

“So it was a mistake, it was just a mistake of a thing.

“And before I knew it I quickly deleted it. It was a simple mistake.

“People should understand the type of person I am, first of all, I am a human being and me I wear my heart on my sleeves.

“So this whole entertainment, social media thing and lifestyle is still new to me.”





The reality TV star said he is still trying to get accustomed to the life of a celebrity, which he isn’t used to.

Cross added: “I’m trying to get the concept about: Do this don’t do this.

“It’s choking me.

“I just want to be me.

“I just want to live how I have always wanted to be.

“I’m just a guy that just wants to have a good time and in the process make a lot of money to provide for his family.

“So it was just a simple mistake.

“So anybody that is saying anything out of it, Ndooo (sorry).”

Share This