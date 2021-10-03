Bauchi Govt Demolishes Bauchi Reps Member’s Residence

Published:

Bauchi State has demolished the residence of Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi, former Wakilin Birni, an APC member representing Bauchi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.





Yakubu Abdullahi was a former political errand of Bala Mohammed during his time as FCT Minister, six years ago. He was elected member representing Bauchi constituency under the platform of PRP but later decamped to APC about a year ago.





The House of Reps member in recent times have had a political departure from his former boss, Governor Mohammed.





There have been series of infighting between the governor and the parliamentarian.





It was rumoured that the governor instigated Bauchi Emirate Council to striped the Reps member of the title of Wakilin Birini.





Speaking with Journalists in Bauchi, the Reps Member alleged that the governor personally sent a caterpillar to demolish his house at about 1 am.





He said although hired private security personnel protecting the building and neighbours protested the demolishing of the house, it fell on deaf ears.





The lawmaker said that this was not the first time that Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed’s lead administration in Bauchi State is confiscating his landed properties.





“A caterpillar was first sent to the house at about 1 am; the security personnel I hired to provide security at the house and neighbours resisted the move.





“The government had seized my plot in the name of constructing hospital without paying me compensation as it is the practice. Now they have turned to my house with the same reason of constructing a hospital out of share hatred and political enmity





“The plot was not given to me by the MA Abubakar’s administration. It was initially sold out to someone. I bought it from him.





“I obtained all the necessary papers for the plot and settled all dues that I am supposed to pay the government. I have all relevant receipts for the payments I made to all relevant government agencies.





“Bala Mohammed is a citizen of Bauchi and he has a house in Bauchi and has lived under opposition governments. Nobody dares to demolish his house. He will be judged by the citizens of the state,” Yakubu Abdullahi said.





The lawmaker said that he will explore all legal means available to get justice done to him over the incident.





Repeated calls and text messages sent to the Governor’s media aide Muktar Gidado in respect of the matter was neither responded to nor returned as of press time.





