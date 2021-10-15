Bandits Kill 12 ,Raze Police Station In Zamfara

Published:

About twelve persons were killed by suspected bandits who stormed Sakajiki village in Kauran Namoda Local Government area of Zamfara State.

A resident of the area informed that 12 persons were killed, 19 shops and many houses were torched while a police outpost, seven vehicles, including 2 police patrol vans were burnt.

It was gathered search for more corpses, especially those who ran into the bush during the attack was ongoing.

It was learnt the attack occured around 9pm on Thursday and lasted till 4am on Friday during which security operatives engaged the bandits in a shoot-out.





The sourcd said the Police mobile operatives tried to repel the attack but the bandits overpowered them.

When contacted, Zamfara Police Command’s Public Relation Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu confirmed the incident but did not give any figure of casualties.





Shehu stressed that the casualties could be more if not for the response of the police operatives.

He assured that the Commissioner of Police had already deployed additional squad for re-enforcement.

