Anambra Airport Commissioning Holds Today Despite Initial Hitches

Published:

Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri will be commissioned officially today Saturday, October 30, 2021 as originally planned.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), which had earlier demobilized its equipment, has given its nod for the event to hold

According to the State Commissioner of Infomation "Governor Willie Obiano, who went to Abuja this morning to neutralize the poisoned arrows from opponents is back in the state. He returned with every necessary paper and even more"





