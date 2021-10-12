Alleged Killer, Chidinma Pleads Not Guilty To Murder Of Late Usifo Ataga

Published:

22-year-old Chidinma Ojukwu and one Adedapo Quadri, who are the key suspects in the alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, have been arraigned before a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square.





Before Justice Yetunde Adesanya, they both pleaded not guilty to eight counts bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing.





They were arraigned alongside Chidinma’s sister, Egbuchu Chioma from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7, was said to have been recovered.





Chioma pleaded not guilty to the 9th count of being in possession of stolen property.





They are being prosecuted by the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution, Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi.

Share This