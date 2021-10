Published:

Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle has released a disclaimer to distance herself from her daughter's business, Kachi Beauty Products.





The actress in a public disclaimer on Instagram wrote, "I have zero affiliations with or interest of any nature in Kachi Beauty Products and its board/proprietors. Mrs Abimbola Ngozi Onyeulo (Nee Ozofor) a.k.a Kachi, the 34-year-old founder of said business is one of my biological offspring, and that is the extent of the relationship."





