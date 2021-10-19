Actor Kanayo O Kanayo's Chieftaincy Title Scheduled For December

Published:

Few days after bagging the Sun Newspaper award, ace actor Kanayo O Kanayo will be conferred with a Chieftaincy title on 29th December 2021.

The actor disclosed this in a message to some of his close friends sighted by CKN News

Dear bother/ friend, associate

Please kindly set aside 29th December, 2021, for me, as I will be conferred with a chieftaincy title by my traditional ruler, HRH Eze J. Amaefule, JP, at Oboama, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Imo State.

Please consider this as a prior notice. As a friend/ brother/ associate, your presence matters to me and my community. Let's celebrate friendship. Ya gazie.

Kanayo O. Kanayo, Esq. MFR

