Actor Kanayo O Kanayo's Chieftaincy Title Scheduled For December

Published: October 19, 2021


 Few days after bagging the Sun Newspaper award, ace actor Kanayo O Kanayo will be conferred with a Chieftaincy title on 29th December 2021.

The actor disclosed this in a message to some of his close friends sighted by CKN News 

Dear bother/ friend,  associate 

Please kindly set aside 29th December,  2021, for me, as I will be conferred with a chieftaincy title by my traditional ruler, HRH Eze J. Amaefule, JP, at Oboama,  Ezinihitte  Mbaise, Imo State. 

Please consider this as a prior notice.  As a friend/ brother/ associate, your presence matters to me and my community.  Let's celebrate friendship. Ya gazie. 

Kanayo O. Kanayo,  Esq. MFR


