Actor Kanayo O Kanayo's Chieftaincy Title Scheduled For December

Few days after bagging the Sun Newspaper award, ace actor Kanayo O Kanayo will be conferred with a Chieftaincy title on 29th December 2021.
The actor disclosed this in a message to some of his close friends sighted by CKN News
Dear bother/ friend, associate
Please kindly set aside 29th December, 2021, for me, as I will be conferred with a chieftaincy title by my traditional ruler, HRH Eze J. Amaefule, JP, at Oboama, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Imo State.
Please consider this as a prior notice. As a friend/ brother/ associate, your presence matters to me and my community. Let's celebrate friendship. Ya gazie.
Kanayo O. Kanayo, Esq. MFR
0 comments: