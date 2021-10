Published:

A former provost, Chief Oshadumo, who was abducted by gunmen a fortnight ago, has died in a crossfire between his abductors and local security operatives.

The victim was kidnapped two Sundays ago when armed bandits raided the ECWA church in Okedayo-Kabba, Kogi State, where one person was killed, and his wife and other worshippers were shot.

But he was shot dead during a shootout between the kidnappers and vigilantes who had gone to rescue him





