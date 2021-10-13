Abducted Kebbi Students Released After Over 100 Days Captivity

Published:

The over 90 kidnapped students and members of staff of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi State, have been released.

They regained freedom after spending 118 days in captivity.

A father of one of the Kidnapped students, who did not want his name in print, confirmed that the students have been released.

Another parent confirmed that he had been informed of the release of the students.

Daily Trust gathered that they were making their way to the state capital from the forest where they were kept.

“Government officials will receive them at the state capital,” a source said.

Share This