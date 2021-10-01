Abba Kyari Needed Now In South East More Than Ever ... Joe Igbokwe

Published:

Anambra-born politician and Lagos chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Joe Igokwe has stated that the presence of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari is needed in the South-East region of the country now more than ever before.





While reacting to the deteriorating South-East security situation which has already claimed the life of late Professor Dora Akunyili's husband (Dr. Chike Akunyili), and many others in recent time, Joe Igbokwe begged the federal government to repost the result-oriented DCP Abba Kyari to the region.





The Special Assistant to the Lagos State governor on Drainage and Water Resources Matters alleged that from the look of things, members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and their bandits unit, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) are capitalizing on the absence of Kyari in the region to commit atrocities.

