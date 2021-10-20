$8.4m Alleged Fraud: Fred Ajudua's Trial Stalled Again

Published:

The trial of Fred Ajudua who is being prosecuted by the EFCC for allegedly obtaining money to the tune of $8.4m could not go on Monday, October 18, 2021, as his lawyer, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, sought an adjournment before Justice Josephine Oyefeso of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ajah, Lagos.





Ajudua allegedly defrauded a former Chief of Army Staff, Ishaya Bamaiyi, of $8.4m, while they both were in Kirikiri Prison, Lagos in 2004 for different offences.

Ajudua, alongside his accomplices, had allegedly approached Bamaiyi and convinced him that he could hire the legal services of Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, at the cost of $8.4m to help secure his release.

