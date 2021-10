Published:





50 days after some kidnappers stormed his fun spot and kidnapped Senator Nelson Effiong, the Senator is yet to regain his freedom .

Senator Effiong who once said Nigerians were always exaggerating insecurity under Buhari has now spent over 50 days in kidnappers’ den.

It could not be ascertained why it has taken this long for the Senator to regain his freedom

The Senator was abducted in one of the States of the in Uyo Akwa Ibom by yet to be identified gunmen

