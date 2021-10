Published:

The family of Chioma Chikaodili Mbionwu, 20, who was killed by unknown gunmen close to UNIZIK’s gate in Nnewi, Anambra, has announced that she would be buried on Thursday.





Miss Mbionwu, a medical rehabilitation student at the Nnamdi Azikwe University was killed on Sunday, October 3, 2021. She was also a footballer.

Share This