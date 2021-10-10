10 Things You Don't Know About BBnaija Runner Up Liquorose

Published:

Finally, the Big Brother Shine Ya Eyes edition, which took off on Saturday July 24, 2021 ended on Sunday

Afije Rose Omokhoa popularly known as Liquorose, a 26-year-old professional dancer emerged the first runner up of the reality show.

Here are eight things you probably didn’t know about Liquorose:

1. Liquorose was born in 1995 in Lagos.

2. She hails from Edo State.

3. She attended Del International College, Ijeshatedo, Surulere, Lagos State.

4. She schooled at the University of Lagos.

5. She is the first Housemate in the 2021 big brother Naija show to get N1 million followers on Instagram.

6. She has been active as an entertainer since 2012.

7. She is a member of a dancing group called ‘Girls Gone Bold’ (GCB).

8. Liquorose has featured in Tv series as an actress, she is also a professional video vixen and a dancer.

9. In 2012, BBNaija Liquorose was featured in the popular miniseries ‘The Johnson’s. BBNaija Liquorose also had roles in movies like ‘Hex’ and ‘The OAP’.

10 Liquorose has been spotted in popular music videos as follow:

