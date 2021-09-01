Zamfara State Govt Imposes Curfew, Shutdown All Schools After Abduction Of Over 100 Students By Bandits

Published:

Report reaching CKN News has it that the Zamfara State government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the State.

It has also shut down all schools in the State after the abduction of another set of students

The bandits who were in large number stormed Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, and kidnapped over 100 students.

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, hails from Maradun.

Speaking on the incident, an indigene of the area, Malam Abu Kaya, said that the bandits arrived the school at about 11:00a.m on Wednesday when the school was in session.

He stressed that, although the number of the kidnapped students was yet to be known, the victims would be more than 100.

Share This